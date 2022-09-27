The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) agent has been uncovered in INEC according to the ruling APC

It alleged that Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare, an electoral officer, is a brother of Dauda Lawal Dare, who emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP

According to APC, Dare has been engaged by the PDP hierarchy to compromise the electoral body in the coming election

Top shots of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have uncovered the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare.

Dare SAN, the brother of Dauda Lawal Dare, who emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP on Friday, is a legal officer at the electoral body.

APC petitions Buhari, says it uncovers agent of PDP in INEC. Photo credit: Nnenna Ibe.

Source: Original

The chieftains said they have credible information that Dare has been engaged by the PDP hierarchy to compromise the electoral body, using the instrumentality of the law.

" We have credible information at our disposal that Dare has been engaged to work against the APC. He has started this with Zamfara State.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

" With the suit against our party by the PDP. We were reliably told that it was him that weaponize the PDP with insider information and free legal advice to institute [Suit No FHC /ABJ/CS/1622/2022] legal action against the APC on the conduct of our party primaries.

"Also, information reaching us from allies of the Zamfara PDP governorship candidate revealed that it was based on Lawal Dare's advice that they decided not to appeal the judgement that nullified the PDP governorship primary and to conduct a mini congress to elect the women delegates that were missing in their list of three delegates. It was him that also advised INEC to monitor the Friday primary," because INEC depends on the advice it receives from its legal department for its action/inaction," one of the APC stalwarts, said.

He added that Dare misadvised the electoral body because he wants his brother to become Governor through the backdoor.

" This is in addition to his assignment to assist the PDP in whichever way he can.

" The 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 is very clear about notice. The Act says political parties must give a 21-day notice whenever the need arises. But INEC was given only 48 hours to monitor the recently conducted governorship primary of the PDP in Zamfara State," he said.

Another source said the PDP suit filed at the FHC Abuja against APC primaries in Zamfara State was the brainchild of Lawal Dare, to pave way for his brother to emerge "unopposed."

He said they have concluded arrangements to petition the Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu and President Muhammadu Buhari to probe Lawal Dare SAN and ensure that the electoral system is not compromised.

PDP in Zamfara State had in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, FHC/ABJ/CS/1622/2022, prayed the court to set aside or nullify the governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly primaries of the APC in Zamfara State.

Similarly, the supporters of Hon. Ibrahim Shehu Bakauye Gusau, one of the governorship aspirants of the Zamfara PDP, have accused Dare of compromise.

In a petition against the INEC forwarded to President Buhari and the IGP Alkali Baba Usman, the leader of Gusau's supporters, Nasir Ahmed, claimed that Abdulaziz, a legal officer at INEC headquarters in Abuja, has been working with someone in the commission to favour his brother. The petition was forwarded to INEC, Buhari and IGP.

In the petition made available to Legit.ng, alleged that Abdulaziz is conniving and compromising the credibility, justice, and fairness enshrined in the electoral law and the Nigerian constitution while discharging his official responsibility at INEC's legal department in Abuja.

He noted that the said INEC officer has been working with some politicians in sabotaging the laid down rules and guidelines of the electoral body, to the detriment of their rivals, for personal gains.

2023 campaigns: INEC sends important message to political parties, candidates

Meanwhile, a strong message has been sent to political parties ahead of the commencement of the 2023 electioneering campaigns. The message was sent by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In the message, the electoral umpire warned the 18 registered political parties and politicians in the country to avoid hate speech, abusive language, and all actions capable of truncating the outcome of the election.

The warning was issued by INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the ongoing two-day capacity-building workshop on the Commission’s Progresses, Innovations, Preparations for the 2023 General Elections and Critical Issues in the Electoral Act 2022 in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng