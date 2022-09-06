The embattled Ogun state speaker, Olakunle Oluomo was said to have declined numerous invitations by the EFCC before his first arrest

Oluomo and two others will be facing an 11-count charge bothering on stealing, conspiracy, and a host of others

Meanwhile, the camp of the embattled lawmaker is yet to issue a statement about the recent development

FCT, Abuja - The embattled speaker of the Ogun state parliament, Olakunle Oluomo has been apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Premium Times reported.

Oluomo’s arrest is the second time by the anti-graft agency in the space of four days after gaining freedom on Friday, August 2.

The Ogun state speaker, Olakunle Oluomo has an 11-count charge leveled against him before the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Legit.ng reported that the embattled lawmaker was first arrested at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Thursday, September 1, and was moved to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja for questioning.

However, this time around, the EFCC arrested Oluomo and two other persons on Monday, September 5.

Oluomo's camp yet to issue a comment

Sources within the EFCC confirmed that the trio was brought into custody between the hours of 9:43 p.m.

To confirm the development of the arrest, the spokesperson to the lawmaker, Abdulgafar Adeleye did not respond to calls for further details.

Similarly, all efforts to reach the spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren proved abortive as he did not respond to calls.

List of charges filed against Oluomo

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC filed a suit with an 11-count charge against the embattled Ogun state speaker, Olakunle Oluomo.

These charges were filed before the Federal High Court in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Reports have that no less than 10 witnesses will be called by the commission to testify and tender documents and exhibits against Oluomo.

N25bn fraud: EFCC apprehends top government official

In another development, the NDDC's account director, Eno Ubi Otu, has reportedly been picked up by operatives of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

Otu was arrested by the detectives of the anti-graft agency at about 11:15 am on Wednesday, August 24.

The arrest was reportedly in relation to a case of alleged diversion of over N25 billion in tax remittances.

