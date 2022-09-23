The Federal Commissioners of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Board Chairman, Prof. Mohammed Isah, are divided over management issues.

The commissioners had written a petition, dated August 29, 2022, to President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

They are Dr. Emmanuel Attah, Prof. Samuel Ogundare, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, Dr. Olayinka Balogun (a retired CP), and Barr. Ben Umeano.

The officials accused Isah of corruption, high-handedness, and transfer of staff without reference to the board, in contravention of extant provisions.

But some insiders said the allegations were not the true position of things, adding that there may be some untold scores that are yet to be settled.

They also contend that the portrayal of the chairman as a sole administrator was unfair and an outright misrepresentation.

"That Prof. Isah is transferring staff without recourse to the board members is normal because internal postings do not require their inputs.

"They are only mandated to deliberate on issues that have to do with appointments, promotions and discipline of staff", one explained.

It was gathered that one of the issues the commissioners raised was the engagement of a Special Adviser (to Isah) from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The source said the official was seconded by the CBN Governor, the same way staff of the Department of State Services (DSS), Accountant General of the Federation's office, among others, were sent.

"None of the presidential aides working with President Muhammadu Buhari was a staff of the State House before they were appointed.

"Besides, all CCB Commissioners are entitled to Special Assistants and Personal Assistants that are not staff of the bureau.

"The SA to the Chairman handles petitions and is a seasoned lawyer with experience in forensic and financial monitoring."

On the N60million allegedly diverted by Isah, another source said the case of money in question happened in 2017 before he assumed office.

The controversy, which was about the remittance of cooperative society money, then led to a crisis among the leadership.

"After Isah took over, he discovered that the funds were not siphoned by the former board and approved repayment in about six installments.

"It was expected that the executives of the cooperative would follow up with the approval, but they did not.

"After the members recently complained about their money, the chairman constituted a committee to verify and ensure payment.

"He further directed that a new election be conducted to replace the present excos of the cooperative whose tenure elapsed since."

