Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has reiterated his position on arming the state security outfit, Amotekun

While adding that the arm equipment would be backed by law, the governor added that the state must use its power to conquer those committing crimes against humanity

Akeredolu maintained that Amotekun could not be fighting with one of its hands tied to the back against his enemy

Akure, Ondo - Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has reiterated his administration’s stance on procuring arms and ammunition for operatives of the state’s security outfit, Amotekun.

The governor maintained that the weapon would be bound by law and would be used to fight those he described as “marauders committing crimes against humanity,” The Nation reported.

Akeredolu has insisted on getting sophisticated weapon for Amotekun Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Why is Akeredolu speaking for Amotekun?

Akeredolu said the state's power must be used against: “brazen conflict entrepreneurs and armed audacious non-state actors.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said this on Monday, at the passing-out of newly recruited Amotekun operatives in Akure, the state capital.

According to the governor, establishing the security outfit in the region was “necessary and indispensable.”

Akeredolu promises continuous training for Amotekun

His words:

“The Amotekun Corps must be given the tools to carry out its now pivotal, indispensable duties.

“For centuries, we have been admonished that ‘a bad workman blames his tools.’ In the case of Amotekun Corps, the workman is expected to function without good tools.

“Those passing out today have undergone rigorous training at great expense to the state. The training will not end here, it will be continuous. However, no amount of training will mask the debilitation of fighting with one arm tied against implacable foes.”

Tension as 2 powerful southwest governors clash over installation of traditional rulers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state government has rejected the decision of Ondo state to elevate traditional rulers in four communities claimed to be part of the state

The state's commissioner of information and strategy, Waheed Odusile, said that the decision of the Ondo state government is already raising tension in the affected communities

While calling on the people of the communities to stay calm, Odusile called on the national boundary commission to take important action with the necessary documents

Source: Legit.ng