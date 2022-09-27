The presidency says no state has been issued authorisation to procure automatic weapons for its security outfits.

In a statement on Tuesday, the presidency said the illegal possession of automatic weapons and AK-47 remains illegal in the country.

“The Presidency wishes to strongly assert that there is no state, not Katsina, not any other state in the federation, that has been authorized to procure automatic weapons for their security outfits,” the statement reads.

“Under this administration, the President has repeatedly made it clear that nobody is allowed to illegally carry AK-47 or any other automatic weapons and that they must surrender them.”

The statement is coming in the wake of the commitment expressed by Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, towards procuring arms for operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) had said if the federal government can allow a security outfit in Katsina to carry arms, then Amotekun should be granted the same right.

The presidency however said neither Katsina nor Ondo is allowed to purchase weapons for security outfits.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng