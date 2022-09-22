The Ogun state government has rejected the decision of Ondo state to elevate traditional rulers in four communities claimed to be part of the state

The state's commissioner of information and strategy, Waheed Odusile, said that the decision of the Ondo state government is already raising tension in the affected communities

While calling on the people of the communities to stay calm, Odusile called on the national boundary commission to take important action with the necessary documents

Abeokuta, Ogun - 2 governors from the southwestern part of Nigerian, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state and his counterpart in Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, are on a collision path over the approval and planned installation of traditional rulers in 4 communities on border towns.

The communities affected included Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi seaside, Daily Trust reported.

Ogun, Ondo in boundary crisis Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi, Prince Dapo Aviodun

Source: Facebook

The Ogun state commissioner for information and strategy, Waheed Odusile, said the four communities fall within the state territory.

Why did Abiodun and Akeredolu clash?

Last week, the Ondo state government released White Paper on Obas’ Elevation and recognition in about 60 communities, including Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The state’s attorney general and commissioner for justice, Charles Tititloye, said in a statement that the white paper followed the recommendations of Justice Ajama’s judicial commission of inquiry into deserving cases of recognition, adjustment, upgrading and elevation of chieftaincy stools in the state.

Titilayo added that the panel was set up and inaugurated by Olusegun Mimiko, the immediate past administration in the state, on January 30, 2015, but the government could not implement the report before Mimiko’s tenure expired in February 2017.

Ogun state claims 4 communities Ondo plans to install Obas belong to it

In his reaction on Wednesday, September 21, Odusile, countered the position of the Ondo state government, adding that the affected communities fall within the Ogun Waterside local government in the state.

He stressed that the position of the Ondo state government has:

“Expectedly been generating concern within these peace-loving communities in Ogun State.”

The commissioner then calls on the national boundary commission to take action in line with the extant laws and relevant documents.

2023: If Peter Obi becomes president, it'll be alright - Prominent APC governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has said he would be fine if either Tinubu or Peter Obi wins the 2023 elections, as long as the presidency comes to the South.

The governor said there is an understanding to rotate the presidency between northern Nigeria and southern Nigeria since 1999.

Akeredolu added that religion is not an issue in the 2023 election, but other killing issues are restructuring and rotational presidency, among others.

Source: Legit.ng