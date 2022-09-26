21 senior lecturers, including professors, have reportedly died at the federal university of Calabar in Cross River state

The report added that the development is the same across universities across the country

Their deaths were due to the non-payment of their salaries by the government, as many of them do not have money to cater for different health challenges

Calabar, Cross River - More than 21 professors and senior lecturers have lost their lives at the federal university of Calabar, Cross Rivers state.

According to Vanguard, the academics died due to the prolonged industrial actions embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

River of Tears as 21 Professors, Senior Lecturers Die Over ASUU Strike Photo Credit: @GuardianNigeria

Source: Twitter

The paper added that the death toll increases every day in different universities across the country.

How unpaid salaries are causing lecturers' deaths across universities

The report added that ASUU has recorded unexpected casualties because many lecturers lost their lives due to unavailable funds to care for their immediate needs, particularly health challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It added that some non-teaching staff have died because of their financial deficiencies because the government has stopped their salaries.

Citing a reliable source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, in the federal university, 21 teaching staff of the UNICAL have lost their lives.

The statement reads in part:

“In the University of Calabar alone, we have lost over 21 teaching staff. We have also lost non-teaching staff.

“When SSANU and NASU suspended their own strike, it was reported at that time that 21 lecturers lost their lives and from then till now, more deaths have been recorded.

“The reason for this ugly development is lack of money. Apart from the young one that died as a result of a gas explosion in his house, most of the death was due to a lack of money to address their health challenges.”

ASUU finally reacts to FG’s directive to VCs, says universities were never closed

Legit.ng earlier reported that ASUU has dismissed the directive of the federal government asking vice-chancellors of universities to reopen the tertiary institutions across the country

The union president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said Nigerian universities have never been closed, only that its members have boycotted lecture theatres to press home their demands

Osodeke maintained that the lecturers are unbothered about that directives, and they will continue to pursue their demands until the federal government do the needful

Source: Legit.ng