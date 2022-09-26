ASUU has dismissed the directive of the federal government asking vice-chancellors of universities to reopen the tertiary institutions across the country

The union president, Emmanuel Osodeke, said Nigerian universities have never been closed, only that its members have boycotted lecture theatres to press home their demands

Osodeke maintained that the lecturers are unbothered about that directives, and they will continue to pursue their demands until the federal government do the needful

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said that its members across the country are still in industrial action despite a court order directing its members to resume classroom.

The union says the federal government’s directive to vice-chancellors to reopen the universities across the country, to the union, is meaningless, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU, disclosed the union's position on Monday, September 26.

Will ASUU obey court order?

Osodeke maintained that public universities across the country had never been closed down by anybody, adding that its members only stay away from the lecture theatres to ensure that their demands are being met.

“So, we are not bothered about whether Federal Government directed VCs to reopen schools or not,” he said.

“So, we are still on strike and so we shall remain until the Federal Government do what is right and good for the public universities in the country,” Osodeke stressed.

