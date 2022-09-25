A 75-year-old grandpa, identified simply as Usman Bokina Bajama and 21 other suspects have been arrested by operatives of the NDLEA

The agency in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi on Sunday, disclosed that tons of illegal drugs were seized in operations across seven states in the country

Meanwhile, Bajama was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, in Adamawa where he had a cannabis plantation from where 49kg of the illicit substance was recovered

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen) alongside 21 other suspects in operations across seven states in the country, Daily Trust reported.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday, September 25, in Abuja that during the operations over a million bottles/capsules of banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura and tramadol, as well as over 2,536 kilograms of cannabis, were seized.

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen) tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the NDLEA. Photo credit: NDLEA

Hard drugs destroyed in Edo and Adamawa states

Also, over 10 hectares of cannabis farms were destroyed in Edo and Adamawa states.

According to him, the septuagenarian was arrested on Tuesday, September 20, at Mayo Belwa Council Area of Adamawa state where he has a cannabis plantation from where 49kgs of the illicit substance was recovered.

In Kwara state, at least 19,878 bottles of the banned new psychoactive substance, Akuskura were intercepted by NDLEA operatives along the Ilorin-Jebba highway on Wednesday 21st September and two suspects Oladokun Oluwaseun, 49, and Ibrahim Jimoh, 27, were arrested.

Babafemi said:

“They claimed the consignment packed in 35 jumbo sacks was loaded in Ibadan, Oyo state, and meant for distribution in Jos, Plateau State.”

Other suspects arrested

Earlier, two suspects Ukoro Ifeanyi, 46, and Idowu Toyosi, 20, were arrested with 2,290 capsules of tramadol and 100 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Mararaba park, Ilorin, Kwara State. The drugs were brought in from Onitsha, Anambra state.

In Lagos state, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence intercepted a Volvo truck loaded with 2,146kgs of cannabis at the Sangotedo area of Ajah and three suspects, Abdulazeez Rasheed; Afeez Raheem, and Moshood Suleiman were arrested.

NDLEA confirmed the development

The agency confirmed the development through a post shared on its official Facebook page, accompanied by pictures of the suspects.

