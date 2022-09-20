A joint team of police and vigilante in Jigawa state have arrested two suspected terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of a Nigerian Immigration Service officer and the abduction of the mother of an APC chieftain

The police said the suspected terrorists were arrested in different locations in Kano and Jigawa states

According to the police, their arrest followed credible intelligence on some of their activities which led to a raid of their hideouts

Some suspected terrorists who were involved in the killing of an officer of the Nigerian Immigration Service in Jigawa and the abduction of the mother of the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Kano central, Abdulkarim Abdulsalam, have been arrested.

The Jigawa state police command said that the suspected were tracked and arrested by a joint force of its officers and some vigilante group members in separate locations in Jigawa and Kano state.

Premium Times reports that the suspects - Safiyanu Muhammad, 35, and Musa Idi, 40 - were arrested in Larabawa herdsman camp, in Gabasawa Local Government Area of Kano, and Laraba Gurgunya village in Taura LGA of Jigawa.

The spokesperson for the police in Jigawa state, Lawan Adam, said that the raid on the suspects' hideouts was carried out following credible intelligence gathered by the security operatives

Adam said:

“The police said preliminary findings revealed that the suspects were responsible for ambushing and killing a member of an Immigration officer on 9th August as well as killing Police officers at Kwalam village in the Taura council area on 23rd January while responding to a distress call."

Recoveries made by the police

According to the police, the police had recovered two AK 103-2 rifles, one AK 47 rifle and four magazines with eighty-three rounds of 7.9 mm live ammunition.

In addition, two locally made pistols, including a bow and arrows, and two sticks, one Tecno handset with two Airtel SIM cards, one babariga gown, one container with lubricating oil, three national identity cards, and four photographs were recovered.

He added:

“The acting Commissioner of Police, Jigawa State Command, Bashir Ahmed, appreciated the efforts of officers and the supporting group for a job well done.

“He ordered all the Area Commands, Divisional Police Headquarters, and other Police formations to be on red alert, as the criminals may likely to regroup in some other locations within the command, with the aim to carry out a reprisal attack to gain more arms, especially as political electioneering campaign is set in."

Adam urged the resident of the state to ensure they remain law abiding desist from taking laws with their hands.

He also urged them to report any abnormalities to the nearest security agency for necessary action.

