Comic politician, Senator Dino Melaye got Nigerians talking when he campaigned for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Lagos

Dino informed the people that Atiku is the only presidential candidate who has a chieftaincy title in the city of Lagos

He further mentioned some other things that made Atiku a thorough-breed Lagosian and Nigerians shared mixed reactions about his comments

Campaigns for the 2023 general elections have commenced and politicians have started passing digs at each other and wooing the people to be on their sides.

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar recently visited Lagos and Dino Melaye was one of the people who spoke to the electorates.

The comic politicians told the electorates things that made Atiku a thorough-breed Lagosian as he claimed that he is the only presidential candidate that has a chieftaincy title in the city.

According to him:

"We want to introduce to you a thorough-breed Lagos boy, he lived in Lagos, worked in Lagos, has houses in Lagos, he is the Mayedero of Lagos, out of all the candidates he is the only one that has a chieftaincy title in Lagos."

Nigerians react to Dino's comments about Atiku in Lagos

Social media users across the country have shared mixed reactions about Dino Melaye's comments on Atiku Abubakar in Lagos.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Balo_ng:

"He should preserve all his chieftaincy, documents and manifestoes because he will still need them 2027 and 2031 after he lose this election ."

Naaomi247:

"This guy is always talking nonsense."

Fidel.bob:

"Politicians see us finish sha, just listen to this man. So that should be the reason why Lagosians should vote for him?"

Sammyadesh_d_triller:

"And so what. How does that brings good governance. This people are playing politics games with the masses."

Ibcrownn:

"Where them come give Jagaban Asiwaju?"

