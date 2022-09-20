Nigerians have been assured that the Labour Party's presidential candidate will address the insecurity in the country if elected as president

This assurance was given to Nigerians by the Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kenneth Okonkwo, during an interview

Okonkwo also called for the adoption of community policing by state governments to curb the criminality across Nigeria

Nollywood actor and lawyer, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Tuesday, September 20, assured that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is capable of dealing with the security challenges across Nigeria.

Speaking on AIT's interview monitored by Legit.ng, Okonkwo reiterated that Obi has never minced words in addressing the security issues bedevilling the nation.

Kenneth Okonkwo has assured that Peter Obi will successfully address the issue of insecurity if he emerges as Nigeria's president in 2023. Photo: Kenneth Okonkwo

Source: Instagram

The actor and filmmaker who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress to officially join the Labour Party admitted that the security situation in the country is one that should worry all and sundry.

He also gave an instance of how the insecurity perpetrated by bandits in the northwest has affected a friend of his from Kebbi state

His words:

"When you're talking about such a man of excellence when he tells you he will secure Nigeria, he will secure Nigeria.

"In this present government, I have a friend and I will call him by his name so that you can inquire, Comrade Farouk from Kebbi; his mother died and he couldn't attend the funeral ceremony of his mother.

"They told him not to come because terrorists have taken over his city and had formed openly tolls, they have toll gates."

According to Okonkwo, the same Farouk lost his older sister and could not travel to Kebbi for her funeral.

He added:

"And he (Farouk) said to hell, this time around, 'I will never think about tribe and I will never think about religion. I will think about religion in the past, I have voted tribe but this time around, I am going to vote for my freedom.'"

"Nigeria as I say is in bondage today; oh yes! We should vote for our freedom."

Community policing as a way forward for Nigeria

Noting that the security of the lives and property of Nigerians are key challenges faced by citizens and must be addressed by peter Obi should he emerge president in 2023, Okonkwo said the present administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari has failed the people.

Okonkwo also called for the adoption of state policing by governments at the state level to curb the growing insecurity in Nigeria.

His words:

"Our principal Peter Obi has made it clear, not just two levels, three because at the community level is where you get the necessary intelligence that can be given to the people at the higher level.

"We are talking about a nation that is in dire need of security and this government (Buhari-led government) has failed."

