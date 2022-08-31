Six persons have been rescued alive and others trapped inside a two-storey building that collapsed in Kano on Tuesday.

The collapsed structure was under construction, The Guardian reported.

It is located along the popular Beirut road by Ibrahim Taiwo road in Kano metropolis.

Spokesman of Kano state Fire service, Saminu Yusuf who confirmed the number of rescued victims said the rescue operation is still ongoing.

An eyewitness told The Guardian that several people are trapped under the collapsed building.

Details later...

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng