A four-storey building under construction in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital city collapsed on Saturday, September 17

Many residents mostly workers on the construction site are said to be trapped under the rubble of the building collapse

Officials present at the site of the incident confirmed that efforts are being made to rescue those trapped in the location

Channels Television reports that the building which was still under construction was located at Iman Street, off Aka Road in the capital city.

The affected building also fell on another building next to it trapping many residents of the area on Saturday, September 17.

A four-storey building under construction has collapsed in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. Photo: Emmanuel Udom

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at about 6 pm on Saturday, September 17, while workers were in the building.

Officers of the state fire service commenced rescue operations about two hours after the incident.

This particular incident is the first building collapse in the city since the Reigners Church incident in December 2016.

The Punch reports that most of the people trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building are workers at the construction site.

Official reacts to the building collapse

Speaking on the incident, the secretary of the Nigeria Red Cross Society in Akwa Ibom, Iniuma Okorodoh said about four victims have been taken to the hospital.

Okorodoh noted that the excavator was still being expected to excavate those still trapped in the rubble.

His words:

"Yes I can confirm that there was an incident like that this evening, So far, volunteers who are on ground said four persons have been taken to the hospital and they are waiting for excavator to excavate those trapped in the rubble.

Those taken to the hospital are either wounded or unconscious.”

Source: Legit.ng