A young man, Ayomiku, gave a detailed account of how he was kidnapped and robbed in Lagos state

According to him, two men approached him at intervals when he was awaiting a bus that would take him to his photo shoot venue

Threatened with juju, the young man gave them all he had on him without putting up any force at all

A young Nigerian man, Ayomiku, has narrated how he got kidnapped and robbed in Lagos state as he lost all consciousness after talking to strangers.

In a long video shared on TikTok, the Ibadan resident said he was in Lagos for a photo shoot. He was waiting for a bus when a stranger approached him.

The man said they pushed him out of their keke and let him go. Photo source: TikTok/@sanusiayomiku

How strangers approached Ayomiku

A guy with a French accent asked him for directions. He told him he does not know the place. Some moments later, the same man told him he had cheap jeans and phones for sale. Ayomiku did not grant him an audience and walked away.

Another man came to Ayomiku, wanting to know what the French accent guy was on about. When he revealed that he was marketing cheap stuff, the second man immediately showed an interest.

Ayomiku pointed the man to where the "French" man was. According to him, he had no idea when he lost consciousness and was in a keke with them as they threatened him with juju.

The young man narrated that they asked him to go home and bring all the valuables his family has. They only cut him loose when he said he came from Ibadan and was not a Lagos state resident.

Watch the video below:

Don't talk to strangers, netizens advise

Below are some of the reactions from TikTokers who watched the video.

His Grace said:

"Rule No 1 in Lagos: Never, Never and Never talk or communicate with people you meet on the road. Don’t ever no matter how passionate their stories."

phairyboi said:

"Don’t talk to strangers really alwyss be ringing in my head!!! i’m so glad you’re safe."

Ayo said:

"This happened to me at Ogba but unfortunately for the guy I didn’t follow him….God’s grace is everlasting."

Peter said:

"Exactly what happened to my sister here in Adamawa state. Her own self, they gave her work to be counting electric pole as she was moving."

Men with AK47s kidnap driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that it was past midnight when a dozen men armed with AK47s stormed into Mohammed's home just outside Nigeria's capital, Abuja, to kidnap the truck driver and his wife.

After being held hostage in a tiny cave deep in a forest for three days, the couple were released when a relative paid the gunmen N600,000.

For the criminals called "bandits" by Nigerians, it was quick and easy money, but for Mohammed, who asked not be identified by his real name, the trauma lives on.

Source: Legit.ng