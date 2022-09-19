Kingmakers in Oyo state have declared that the next Alaafin will be chosen from eligible 65 aspirants

According to them, Ifa oracle would be consulted and whoever the deity chooses will become the next monarch

Meanwhile, the kingmakers, also known as Oyo Mesi, have insisted that there is no rancor among them

The Oyo Mesi Traditional Council has said all the 65 contestants to the Alaafin stool who appeared for an interview recently are to proceed further in the selection process.

The regent and Basorun of Oyo, Chief Yussuf Ayoola, disclosed this on Sunday.

The Director of Media and Publicity to the Alaafin of Oyo, Bode Durojaiye, in a statement, quoted the Basorun as saying the kingmakers had agreed that the remaining process would no longer be restricted to the 10 contestants earlier shortlisted.

Governor Seyi Makinde will have the privilege of crowning the next Alaafin of Oyo. Photo: Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

The statement read, “All contestants who appeared for the interview are qualified for the next level, which is Ifa consultation, after the meeting of members of the Oyo Mesi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Whoever emerges among the aspirants will be the candidate and the next Alaafin of Oyo.

“There is no rift among members of the Oyo Mesi contrary to insinuations and misinformation milling around. We are as united as ever. Misunderstanding can happen at any given point in time. It is natural. What is important is the amicable resolution so as not to let the misunderstanding degenerate into violence.

“None of the Oyo Mesi members has a favoured aspirant as all the contestants are equal before us. For the umpteenth time, we are conscientious, not money conscious and greedy.”

Source: Legit.ng