FCT, Abuja - The six-weeks deadline issued to President Muhammadu Buhari to salvage the incessant rate of insecurity in the country has elapsed.

According to the Guardian, the upper chamber of the national assembly will hold a plenary session on Tuesday, September 20 to review the matter.

The House of Senate will resume plenary on Tuesday, September 20 after a long week of recess. Photo: NASS

Recall that Legit.ng reported that some opposition senators staged a walkout during a plenary session on Wednesday, July 27.

It was reported that over 20 lawmakers, walked out of the red chamber after the senate president, Ahmad Lawan declined a motion on the impeachment of President Buhari amid the incessant state of insecurity in the country.

The minority leader, Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was also said to have addressed the media stating that he six-week ultimatum has been issued to the president to get things in order or risk being impeached.

Similarly, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state also backed the move for the impeachment of President Buhari.

Legit.ng reported that the governor lauded the courage of the lawmakers while receiving delegates of the senate minority leader, Senator Aduda.

He also lauded senators from the camp of the APC who also supported the motion.

Governor Ortom stated that President Buhari's administration has performed below expectation and does not deserve commendation.

