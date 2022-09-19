Mini skirts will no longer be tolerated in Anambra public and private schools according to the state government

According to the government, it is wrong for students to wear mini skirts in schools across the state

As a result of this, the government charged Education Secretaries to ensure that schools complied with the directive

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

In a bold move, the use of mini skirts as school uniforms by students in private and public schools has been banned by the Anambra state government.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, in Awka on Sunday, September 18, Premium Times reports.

Anambra bans the wearing of miniskirts as school uniform. Photo: Charles Soludo

Source: UGC

According to the commissioners, the growing trend of wearing miniskirts as school uniform is morally wrong and unacceptable in children of school age, Vanguard Newspaper added.

The commissioner said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“A student should look smart, well groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school. The acceptable length for uniforms in the state remains knee length and not above the knee, which is fast becoming the fashion trend in schools."

The commissioner said Education Secretaries had been charged to ensure that schools complied with the directive to salvage the future of students in the state.

Going further, she said authorities have the obligation of helping students behave in a proper way so that they can grow to become responsible adults.

Insecurity: Finally, Governor Soludo reveal identities of criminals terrorising Anambra state

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has revealed that 100 percent of the criminals perpetrating chaos in his state and other states in the regions are Igbos, Legit.ng reports.

The governor made this known on Sunday, September 18 during an interview on Channels TV’s programme "Politics Today" monitored by Legit.ng.

He stated that insecurity has been laid to rest over the past three months in the state due to several joint operations by security agencies.

Soludo suspends LG chairman accused of killing wife

In another development, the chairman of the Nnewi local government has been suspended by the Anambra state government.

Mbazuluike Iloka was suspended over allegations of domestic violence and the death of his wife, Chidiebere, who died on August 7.

According to a letter by the commissioner for local government, chieftaincy, and community affairs in the state, Mbazuluike's suspension is with immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng