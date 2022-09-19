The Federal Road Safety Corps has announced the death of a woman as a result of overspeeding in CrossRiver state

According to the FRSC, the deceased woman was chasing her husband with his alleged mistress when the accident occurred

Going further, the road agency revealed that the incident involving a Toyota Highlander which occurred on the Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar

In what can be described as another sad day in Nigeria, a middle-aged woman has lost her life while trying to apprehend her husband red-handed with his 'side chick'.

According to the sector commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Cross River, Maikano Hassan, the woman was in a hot chase of her husband on the Muritala Mohammed Highway in Calabar over his “mistress” when the incident occurred as a result of overspeeding.

A woman has died as a result of overspeeding in CrossRiver while chasing her husband and mistress. Photo credit: CKN

Source: UGC

The woman who was driving a Toyota Highlander was said to have veered off the road into a ditch by the road.

He said:

”Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but she was said to have died few minutes later due to the injury sustained from the incident.”

"The woman was said to be in pursuit of her husband who was alleged to be with a “side chick” in his car when she lost control of her vehicle, killing herself in the process."

Vanguard Newspaper, quoting a source said that when the woman sighted her husband leaving SPAR shopping Mall in the company of another female, she tried to block her husband’s car with the Toyota Highlander she was driving in.

He said.

“Her husband was said to have maneuvered his vehicle out of the attempted blockade and then took the Murtala Muhammed highway, with his wife in serious pursuit.

“In a bid to outrun her husband, she lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road and slammed the vehicle, headlong, into a tree, damaging the vehicle beyond repairs and also killing herself."

Source: Legit.ng