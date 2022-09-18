FCT, Gwagwalada - Tragedy struck on Sunday, September 18 when scores of passengers were burnt beyond recognition following an auto crash along the Yangoji-Gwagwalada Road in Abuja.

According to Daily Nigerian, the acting corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Biu confirmed the accident stating that at least 19 persons were killed in the auto crash while eight others survived.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists to be cautious of how they use the road and avoid disobeying traffic rules. Photo: UGC

Mr. Biu who was at the scene of the incident said the crash involved two Toyota Hiace buses with registration numbers MUB- 30 LG and DWR-985 XJ and an articulated vehicle.

He said:

“Out of the 31 victims, eight persons comprising of seven males and one female sustained various degrees of injuries, while 19 others were burnt beyond recognition.

“Investigation showed that the main causes of the crash were speed limit violation and wrongful overtaking which eventually resulted in loss of control.”

Legit.ng gathered that the Toyota Hiace bus with the registration number MUB- 30 LG, gutted fire and killed the entire passenger.

The bus was said to have been coming from Kano state en route to Benin in Edo state while the other affected vehicle (Citroen) carrying chicken feed was Kaduna state headed for Akwa Ibom.

Meanwhile, it was further revealed that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) took over the investigations while the body of the victims was moved for mass burial.

Mr. Biu said:

“Injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital in Kwali in the FCT and one identified male corpse was deposited at the mortuary at Kwali General Hospital."

FRSC cautions road-users against over-speeding

He, however, urged motorists to be cautious about over-speeding and other unlawful behaviour while plying the road.

He also admonished commuters to always plan their trips to fall within the daytime and avoid night trips because of hazards associated with dark hours.

He also re-emphasized that the Corps would step up both sensitisation of the motoring public and enhance its patrol activities to deter traffic violators.

He admonished the public to always call the FRSC toll-free line 122 and the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM which were always available for all road users to report emergencies at any given time.

