A native doctor miraculously woke up from the dead two days after he was declared dead by doctors

The incident happened recently at Gidan Angalu community in Toto local government Area, Nasarawa state

The ‘resurrection’ of Amadu has consequently turned him into an overnight celebrity as people came from far and near to confirm what had happened

The people of Gidan Angalu community in Toto local government area, Nasarawa state received the shock of their lives after a man who has been declared dead for two days walked out of the casket at the point of burial.

Fifty-nine-year-old Godwin Ugeelu Amadu, a native doctor, had been confirmed dead by doctors at a private hospital at about 6 am on September 5. However, he had left an instruction with his children that he must not be embalmed with Formaline, so arrangements were said to have been made for his burial two days later, The Nation Newspaper reports.

Godwin Ugeelu Amadu had been confirmed dead by doctors but he woke up two days after. Photo: The Nation Newspaper

To the utter shock of Amadu’s children, relatives and sympathisers, however, the native doctor rose from the casket he was kept in as arrangements were being made to take his corpse to the graveyard, causing the crowd that had gathered for his burial to run in different directions.

The ‘resurrection’ of Amadu two days after his ‘death’ turned him into an overnight celebrity as people came from far and near to confirm what had happened.

Also speaking the eldest son, Jacob, who said his father was declared dead while he was travelling from Abuja to see him on his sick bed in Nasarawa state, said:

“I got to the hospital at about 10 am on September 5 and the mortician at the hospital wheeled out the trolley containing my father and unveiled his face for me to see, and it was indeed my father.”

“On September 7, we brought his corpse to the village in a casket to bury him and sympathisers around the community were crying while others assembled in different locations discussing the sad event of his passing.

“While his body had been displayed in an open roof where he normally attended to his patients as a native doctor, the children brought the casket and put his body inside, preparatory for his burial, but he suddenly rose from the casket.

“We were in the village when we suddenly saw the casket shaking and eventually fell and my father woke up to the surprised of many people in the village. A lot of the men and women who had gathered ran away, believing that it was his ghost.

“I summoned courage as a man to walk up to him and got a seat for him to sit on. He was not talking.

“I later held his hand and led him to the bathroom. He had a bath and after a few hours, he requested for food. He ate and then relaxed. “In the evening of the next day, he started talking a little and on the third day, he tried to narrate his experience.”

