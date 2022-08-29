A horrific accident has occurred somewhere in Takai local government of Kano state leaving three persons dead

In what was a tragic situation, the accident was between a hummer bus and a Toyota Hilux

Reports have it that when both vehicles rammed into each other, the hummer bus which carried 18 passengers gutted fire

Kano, Takai - No fewer than three persons have been dead in an auto crash where a commercial bus and a Toyota Hilux rammed into each other along the highway in Takai Local government area of Kano state.

Mr. Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi, the spokesperson of the Kano state fire service confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday, August 28.

Three out of the 18 passengers in the hummer bus were announced dead by the doctor at the Takai General Hospital. Photo: Kano State Government

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, the Hilux vehicle had three passengers while the commercial hummer bus had 15 passengers in it.

Legit.ng gathered that immediately after the vehicles collided, the hummer bus was engulfed by fire and three people were rescued unconscious, while the remaining victims sustained injuries.

Abdullahi said:

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent out our rescue team to the scene of the accident for rescue.

“On arrival, we found out that it was a commercial bus (hummer bus) without registration number and conveying 15 people from Kano that had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux conveying three persons coming from Jigawa with registration number JMK 142 XA. The hummer bus was engulfed by fire."

Three victims were announced dead at the Takai hospital

He revealed that 15 of the 18 passengers in the hummer bus were rescued alive while the three others were unconscious at the time of the rescue.

The three unconscious were then taken to the hospital for resuscitation at the Takai General Hospital but the doctors announced that they had given up the ghost and could not make it.

Abdullahi identified the dead victims as Sani Isah 28, Shamawilu Isah 30 and Musa Yusuf, 32.

He urged motorists to drive with care to avoid road crashes.

