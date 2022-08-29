A gas explosion has occurred near the popular Redeemed Christian Church of God camp on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Earlier reports had suggested that the explosion occurred inside the camp, but residents in the area say it was outside

The authorities are also said to be on top of the situation to ensure the damage to properties around the area is minimal

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Residents of the Redemption camp inside the Redeemed Christian Church of God are reportedly in panic as an explosion has reportedly taken place in the area.

Another report, however, revealed that the explosion is from a gas plant behind redemption city.

The RCCG Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is owned by the Adeboye-led Redeemed Christian Church of God. Photo credit: @rccghq

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, a video posted by Naija PR on Twitter claims that the explosion is in inside the religious camp.

News Rush Twitter handle says the explosion happened outside the Redemption camp.

A resident around the area, Manuel Olayinka wrote on Twitter:

“It is NOT INSIDE Redemption camp! The fire did not affect any RCCG facility. It started in a private gas plant and has been contained by team of RCCG, Ogun state and Lagos state/Federal fire fighters.”

Media personality, Deji Adesogan provides more clarification:

“It was a gas explosion from a gas plant this morning along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, close to the camp of RCCG. Emergency response is ongoing + investigation to ascertain the cause.”

20 life support ambulances, 7 fire trucks commissioned at Federal Fire Service

Recall that a total of twenty (20) basic life support ambulances and seven fire trucks have been commissioned by the Federal Fire Service (FFS).

The commissioning which was attended by Legit.ng, took place during a pulling-out-parade ceremony by the FFS in Abuja late last year.

The well-attended ceremonial which was also an occasion to pullout retired officers was attended by the minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who was the guest of honour.

Experts identify reasons for incessant fire disasters in Nigeria

Meanwhile, experts have noted that insurance, proper planning, and a central electricity generation system are important steps in curbing the disturbing spate of market fires across the country.

This was the consensus at the second edition of the Grow Nigeria Conversation in Abuja last year.

Engr Joseph Garba Anebi; former past Controller General of the FFS (represented), Debbie Windele, a fire safety expert; and Dr. Taibat Lawanson, urban planning, and development specialist at the University of Lagos were part of the panel.

Source: Legit.ng