The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that, from next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets would be shut down till further notice.

This is as a result of reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the markets.

LAWMA’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, noted that the unwholesome environmental practices by traders in those markets, despite repeated warnings, called for necessary and immediate sanctions.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the deplorable state of the environment around Ladipo Market, Mushin and Oyingbo Market, resulting from reckless waste dumping by traders.

“Despite serving them abatement notices, they have continued the mindless environmental violation. We are left with no other choice than to evoke the necessary sanction of shutting down the markets. This is also meant to serve as a deterrent to other nonchalant markets.”

He said that the authority had, in recent times, redoubled its efforts to ensure that business activities in all Lagos markets were carried out in a clean and safe environment, for the good of all.

Odumboni noted further that: “We have intensified our sanitation efforts by deploying trucks to clear black spots across the metropolis, especially business facilities.

“However, these efforts are being tainted by the activities of mischievous persons who would rather dump their waste indiscriminately on the roads, than pay for waste services.”

He urged traders in other markets to adhere strictly to environmental hygiene or risk indefinite closure of their markets.

Source: Legit.ng