A lady who uses a fake baby to beg in Lagos state has been exposed to the general public as people react in shock

A video trending online shows the lady cuddling an item that looks like an infant when she was soliciting money from a motorist

But the motorist insisted that he wants to see what is in the wrapped clothes before he will give anything to her

Nigerians have been shocked by a video of a young lady using a fake baby to beg and make money in Lagos state.

In the video, the lady was clutching the wrapped item and was cuddling it just like a mother cuddles a baby.

Nigerians are shocked to see that the lady is a fake beggar. Photo credit: @seunoloketuy.

Source: Instagram

But the person she was begging for money is also a real Lagosian who cannot just be fooled by a fake hustler.

He insisted that he must see the face of the baby before he will give anything to the beggar.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many were shocked that when she exposed the wrapper, there was no baby.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Lagos beggar

Nigerians are reacting to the video which was posted on Instagram by @seunoloketuy. Many are in anger as they say the lady and whoever does such a business should be stopped.

Many more blamed hunger and poverty for such ugly business. See some of the reactions below:

@lady_hopeeee said:

"Knowing fully well that’s she’s wrong and actually laughing, says it all. Stealing by deceit."

@9jahustler said:

"And she is laughing. She must be arrested."

@abujasextoyshop commented:

"Na why I no dey give roadside beggers shi shi, I would rather go to an orphanage."

@dymphnacynthia said:

"Lagos is not just for the weak, you can survive Lagos, you can survive anywhere else in the world."

Beggar arrested in Abuja, found to be in possession of N500,000

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a fake beggar was arrested in Abuja and she had the sum of N500,000 cash with her.

The lady was also discovered with a $100 bill. Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory arrested the woman named Hadiza.

FCTA said the woman was unable to properly explain how she came about the huge sum of money given that she is a beggar.

Source: Legit.ng