The Anambra high court is set to hear the suit challenging the authenticity of 48 traditional rulers in the state on Thursday, September 15

Prince Chinedu Tagbo, in suit No. A/149/2022 alleged that due process was not adhered to before they were installed and urged the court to stop their salaries pending the final judgement

Tagbo as joined the state government and the attorney general of the state as 1st and 2nd defendants, while the 48 monarchs are 4th and 5th defendants

Awka, Anambra - 48 traditional rulers in Anambra face possible dethronement as the state government is alleged to have issued certificates of recognition to them without due process.

The Anambra state high court is set to hear the case of the 48 monarchs who were installed between 2014 to 2022, The Guardian reported.

48 monarchs face dethronement threat in Anambra Photo Credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

Why will Anambra monarchs be removed?

The judge had adjourned the matter to Thursday, September 15, for a hearing on the interlocutory injunction praying the court to stop, recover salaries and other entitlements of the monarchs to enable the plaintiff, Prince Chinedu Tagbo, to make perfection to his filing and appearance of the defendants.

Tagbo sued for himself and on behalf of the people of the state. He had brought the matter before Justice Obiora Ikeogu of the state high court in Awka, the state capital.

The case has been heard before Vacation Judge Alexius Okuma against the state government, standing as the first defendant, the attorney general of the state as the second defendant, while the 48 monarchs stand as the third to fifth defendants.

The plaintiff is praying Justice Okuma to order the stoppage and recovery of the traditional rulers' salaries until substantial suit No. A/149/2022 will be determined.

Source: Legit.ng