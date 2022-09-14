Nigerians have been assured of concerted efforts by the Nigerian Army to safeguard the nation's territory from attacks

The chief of army staff said the Army is tracking activities of sponsors of terrorism and other criminal activities in Nigeria

According to the COAS, the Army's kinetic actions in the northeast theatre of operations have continued to dismantle terrorists' enclaves

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, September 13, said it has been tracking the activities of terrorists and other criminals in Nigeria.

The chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, while speaking at the opening of the COAS third Quarter Conference 2022, in Abuja said that the military is appraising its performance so far and adopting new ideas to enhance security in Nigeria.

He noted that the quarterly conference by the Nigerians Army is aimed at maintaining constant interaction with commanders in the field.

The conference also serves as a guide to help the military make improvements in their operations and other activities.

His words:

“You have all done well in the implementation of the decisions taken during the last conference as evident in the successes recorded, particularly in our ongoing operations across all theatres of operation.

“Our kinetic actions in the Northeast theatre of operations have continued to dismantle the cohesion of the insurgents resulting in massive surrenders of the terrorists.

This has positively impacted the morale of troops and greatly bolstered the confidence of the citizens.

Efforts must therefore be geared towards leveraging on the gains so far recorded to stamp out the miscreants permanently."

