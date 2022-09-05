Nigerians across the world have been assured that the worst days of insecurity in the country are over

This assurance was handed to citizens by the minister of information, culture and tourism, Lai Mohammed

According to Mohammed, terrorists and bandits operating in various parts of the country can only run but cannot hide

With the security challenges ravaging various parts of the country, the Nigerian government has assured citizens that the worst phase of the insecurity is over.

The Nation reports that the Federal Government also assured that the bandits and other criminals committing heinous crimes across regions of the country can only run but not hide.

Lai Mohammed has said that the worst level of insecurity in Nigeria is over. Photo: Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism

This was disclosed at a joint briefing by four ministers - Lai Mohammed (Information); Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Defence); Rauf Aregbesola (Interior) and Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi (Police Affairs) - and the chief of defence staff, Lucky Irabor.

The FG noted that Nigeria may witness isolated cases of security challenges here and there but no more on the high scale of the past.

Further stating that terrorists and bandits will never again hold sway in the country or its environs ruled out the cessation of hostilities against Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers and oil theft syndicates.

Speaking at the event, the minister of information, culture and tourism said:

"As you are all aware, the issue of security has dominated our national discourse in recent times, against the background of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the North-East, North-West and North Central; separatist violence and crude oil theft in the South-East and South-South as well as cultism, armed robbery and sundry crimes in the South-West.

"Today, we are here to tell you that while we may not be there yet, our military and other security agencies have succeeded – and are succeeding – in substantially restoring security across the nation.

"As far as the daunting security challenges we face are concerned, we can tell you that the worst is over.

“Never again will terrorists and bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country.”

