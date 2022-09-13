An explosive report issued by UN-sanctioned independent experts has found possible cases of crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang region

There is a call for a special UN human rights session to discuss the findings of independent experts who investigated cases of possible crime against humanity in China's Xinjiang region.

The call is being canvassed by UN-appointed experts after the submission of the report of the investigation which has been described as explosive.

China has been accused of possible crimes against humanity in Xinjiang region but its UN mission denies it.

The world must not turn a blind eye

In addition to a human rights session, the group advocates the creation of a special envoy to monitor human rights issues in China, saying the world must not turn a blind eye.

Part of the statement issued by the rapporteurs reads:

“They urge UN Member States and UN agencies and business enterprises to demand that China fulfils its human rights obligations, including during their ongoing dialogues with the government."

Parts of the crimes China is being accused of against the Uygurs in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region are in areas such as religious freedom, reproduction, freedom of expression and to assemble, and forced labour.

The statement was coordinated by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin, UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights while countering terrorism.

But China’s UN mission has issued a rebuttal, insisting that the report is nothing but a fabrication.

