A group, Movement for Just Utilisation of Resources in the South East, has asked the Federal Government to grant oil pipeline protection contracts to youths of host communities.

The National Coordinator of the group, Mr Stanley Okafor, said that such move would stem the tide of vandalism and oil theft in the region.

Okafor stated this on Thursday in Awka, adding that such collaboration with the youths would improve both local production and exports, boost revenue accruing to the federation account and the country’s economy.

He said the call became imperative as a means of integrating the South-East youths into the mainstream national life.

He said, “It has become imperative to voice the need for the Federal Government to look more inward and into means of integrating the South-East in mainstream national life.

“This could be done by co-opting it’s youths as partners in the sourcing and protection of resources found in the region, including Infrastructure necessary for oil exploration production and conveyance

“The youths are willing and capable of protecting oil infrastructure in the region, and granting the license to these youths will be a workable way to check youth restiveness.”

Okafor also urged the Federal Government to conduct environmental impact assessment in Enugu where coal was exploited years ago when the commodity served as one of the greatest exports of the country.

According to him, water cannot be drilled in the Enugu as the entire area is hollow underneath.

“We therefore, hope that the Federal Government would show sincere interest in assessing the impact of these years of exploitation on the environment and adequately compensate the region,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng