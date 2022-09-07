About 500 police constabularies have staged protests in Osun over an alleged non-payment of an 18-month salary.

The constabularies marched on the major streets and junctions of Osogbo, the capital of Osun state, in protest, The Nation reported.

They were recruited to complement the police structure in the area of intelligence, among others.

The operatives were inaugurated on May 21 at the state’s police headquarters immediately after their training in April 2021.

The uniform men converged at the Old Garage of Osogbo, marched through Oke-Fia, Alekuwodo and stormed through Ola-Iya to register their grievances over the non-payment of their salaries.

They carried placards with several inscriptions such as: ‘Pay our salary now’; ‘Okada riders are sleeping with our wives, ‘Pay us our 18-month salary’, ‘pay us’, ‘Our Stipends And Allowances’ and ‘18 months without kobo’ among others.

One of the protesting policemen, Constable Tijani Adewale, said they have been committed to their duties despite the fact that they were not being paid.

He lamented that three constables have died due to the pathetic situation.

The officer also claimed that commercial motorcyclists and tricyclists are sleeping with their wives as they could not provide for them and their children.

