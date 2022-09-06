The national president of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, has praised the RCCG general overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye

Wale-Oke extols the immense contribution of Adeboye in the global campaign of God's gospel, describing it as the greatest of all greatness

The cleric stated that Adeboye was prophetic when he said there are generations that will be greater than him, adding that God always take his people from glory to glory

Redemption Camp, Ogun - Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), praised the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Wale-Oke said Adeboye has contributed immensely to the global awareness of God's gospel, Vanguard reported.

Bishop Wale-Oke showers encomium on Pastor E.A Adeboye Photo Credit: Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The cleric spoke at the Holy Ghost Convention 2022, noting that Adeboye is a typical example of outstanding greatness.

“If you are talking about anybody in the body of Christ who is outstandingly great, Adeboye is one. He took a classical struggling Pentecostal church with 32 parishes, and now they are in 200 nations of the world,” Wale-Oke said.

He added that the church has about 35 parishes in Nigeria alone, noting that if you’re talking about greatness, such is greatness.

He noted that it is prophetic when Adeboye said there would be a generation that would be greater than him, stating that God usually takes his people from glory to glory.

