Rep. Lawrence Ayeni (APC-Osun) has said Pastor Enoch Adeboye had tried to settle the political rift between Osun Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, to no avail.

Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Aregbesola, the incumbent Minister of Interior, are both from Osun.

Ayeni, who represents Ilesha West/Ilesha East, Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West Federal Constituency of Osun, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

It would be recalled that the state’s July 15 governorship election was won by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) due to the rift between the Ileri/Oluwa group and The Osun Progressive (TOP).

The Ileri Oluwa group is headed by the governor, while the TOP group is led by the minister.

Ayeni said a reconciliation meeting aimed at settling the rift between the two gladiators was actually fixed and billed to be mediated by Adeboye but that one of them failed to show up.

The lawmaker said that although Adeboye initially declined to mediate in the duo’s political rift, saying he was not a politician, he later accepted the offer to mediate to settle it.

“Adeboye said that for him, he was not a politician and he was not going to poke-nose because of certain things but the two of them could not meet in his house.

“Had it been they were able to meet him, may be the crisis would have been over.

“One of them did not even go for the scheduled meeting with Adeboye and Adeboye said well, that is it,” he said.

