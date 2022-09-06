Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities say they are ready to continue their strike until FG meets their demands

According to a member of ASUU members, Nigerian lecturers are using their blood to run public universities

According to Professor Ayo Akinwole of the University of Ibadan, it is not right for Nigerians to ask them to die on the job

In another big blow to parents and students of Nigerian universities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared that its members will not call off the strike until the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari does the needful.

ASUU says its members remained resolute to get what public universities need from the Federal Government to survive and compete globally, Leadership Newspaper reports.

This was disclosed by Prof. Ayo Akinwole, chairman of ASUU, University of Ibadan chapter, who made the assertions on Monday, September 5, in Ibadan.

ASUU members say they are ready to continue their strike until FG meets their demands Photo credit: ASUU updates

Source: Facebook

According to him, lecturers in public universities in Nigeria have been using their blood to run public universities and sustaining it, PM News added.

He said:

“Lecturers retain Nigerian public universities with their blood, but is it right for Nigerians to say they should die on the job? I am saying they are owing us over eight years verified earned academic allowances.

“Is it only ASUU that is on strike? Some sectors (research institutes) of the nation have been on strike for 13 months and the government has been paying their salaries.

“Is it an offence to become lecturers in Nigerian universities? What led to the strike? It is the non-responsiveness of the government that led to the strike."

ASUU strike: EKSU dumps union, announces re-opening date

Similarly, Ekiti State University (EKSU) joined the list of schools that has relinquished its membership in ASUU.

The management of EKSU urged students of the institution to resume academic activities on Monday, August 29.

According to a circular by EKSU, the decision was taken by members in key positions of the institution.

Reports: Mass resignation of lecturers hit major universities

Reports have confirmed that lecturers in major public universities have begun to tender their resignations.

It was gathered that their resignation is tied to the ongoing ASUU strike and the non-payment of salary.

Top universities like UNILAG, FUTA, OAU, and UNN tops the list of institutions that has lost their best academic dons to the ASUU strike.

Source: Legit.ng