SERAP has announced the decision to challenge the failure of the federal government to meet up with ASUU's demands as the strike enters 200 days today, Friday, September 2

The socio-economic rights and accountability project urges Nigeria students to join it in the suit and compel the federal government to bend to ASUU's demands

On February 14, the ASUU embarked on a one-month warning strike, which later got to over six months of strikes over the government's failure to meet up with its demands

The socio-economic rights and accountability project (SERAP) has said it is compiling some court papers to challenge the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari over its failure to end the ongoing strike in the education sector.

The group made the disclosure in a statement on its verified Twitter page, @SERAPNigeria.

Note that the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) has embarked on industrial action, which entered 200 days today, Friday, September 2.

Both parents and students have lamented the effect of the industrial strike, condemning the failure of the federal government and the union to resolve the crisis and reopen the institutions.

On February 14, the union declared a month's warning strike over the federal government’s failure to meet up with his demands which included earned allowances, payment of revitalisation funds to universities, the release of white paper reports of visitation panels, implementation of the university transparency accountability solution (UTAS) instead of the government’s integrated payroll and personnel information system (IPPIS) for workers’ payment in the government’s payroll and the renegotiation of the ASUU-FG 2009 allowance.

But SERAP, in a statement on its verified Twitter page, said it is dragging the federal government to court as it has failed to allow poor Nigerian students to return to classrooms.

It urges interested Nigerian students to join it as plaintiffs in the case.

“We’re preparing court papers to sue the Buhari administration over the failure to meet the demands of ASUU and to allow poor Nigerian students to go back to school.

“Please urgently indicate your interest to join the suit especially if you are university students,” SERAP said.

