A divisional police officer who was abducted by bandits in Kaduna has pleaded for mercy and intensified efforts for his release

The DPO said he is being help in chains by his captives who have demanded N250 million before he can be released

According to one of his brothers, the family of the abducted DPO had raised N5 million but the kidnappers said the money is only for food

Chief Superintendent of Police Mohammed Gyadi-Gyadi who was abducted in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna, on June 27, has spoken from captivity.

Daily Trust reports that who was picked by his abductors while driving to report for duty at the police division in Birnin Gwari said bandits have kept him in chains.

Police DPO held in captivity have said that his kidnappers has tied him up in chains. Photo: Nigeria Police

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Musa Gyadi-Gyadi, the elder brother of the abducted police officer said whenever the bandits called they could hear how they torture the CSP.

His words:

“We are talking to him on the bandit’s phone. The officer told me that all the rain this year is falling on him, and he is sick and has a blood clot.

"He begged us to save his life. He said they were chained. He was just begging us to save them, because he is currently defecating blood, stooling, and has pain in his leg."

It was gathered that the gunmen had requested N250 million from the police officer's family before he could be released.

While the CSP's family has managed to raise N5 million, the abductors who also demanded money for airtime and motorcycle said the money raised so far was just for food

He added:

“N2 million was given to someone to take to the bandits, but they collected the money and refused to release the ransom bearer."

Colleagues, family members' efforts

In addition, colleagues of the abducted CSP who spoke on the matter said police authorities have been nonchalant about the issue since it happened.

The officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity said colleagues of the abducted CSP have been able to raise a little over N5 million through contributions.

He added that while government policy on paying a ransom is clear, this particular case is exceptional because Gyadi-Gyadi is committed to his job as a police officer.

The officer said:

“We know the government has a policy of not paying for ransom but I think this is an exceptional case because everyone knows Oga Gyadi-Gyadi to be very committed to his job.

"Abandoning him is sending a very bad signal to some of us in service."

Also speaking on the matter, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, referred inquiries to the Kaduna command of the police.

He said the command was “in the best position to speak”.

However, the spokesperson for the Kaduna Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige could not be reached for comments on the matter.

