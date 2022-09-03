Alimot Onikoyi, a 4-year-old girl, has been missing for the past two years, and her parents have gone through traumatic experiences in their efforts to recover her

Oriyomi Onikoyi, the father of the little missing girl, said he has reported the case to four police stations in Lagos state and had been to Ilorin and Oyo to consult seers

While revealing that his wife almost lost her life on the matter, he said he has spent about N1.8m during the search, and he is not relenting

Ebute Metta, Lagos - Oriyomi Onikoyi, a 57-year-old tyre repairer, has a swell on his distraught face while recounting the pains he had experienced while searching for his 4-year-old daughter, Alimot.

According to The Punch, the little girl disappeared in the Otto Ilogbo community in Ebute Metta, Lagos.

Some unknown persons have stolen the child under the watch of her parents on a particular Friday, and she is yet to be seen to date.

The tragedy has descended daily wishful thinking on the poor Onikoyi, thinking that one day, he would find his daughter.

The simple daily routine of the father is simply going to his shop to search for daily means for his family, he recounted that the incident happened on a day like any other day.

He lamented that his wife almost lost her life to the horrific experience as she could not sleep for almost six months.

Onikoyi decried that he has spent about N1.8 million in his efforts to recover his missing daughter, adding that he has not relented in his search for his missing daughter.

He said, “I have spent almost N1.8m on efforts to look for her; I went everywhere to look for her. I reported the incident at the Denton Police Station, Iponri Police Station, Area ‘C’ Police Station and the Ikeja Police Station. My wife even advised us to go to Radio Lagos to make announcements. We did that too but we still haven’t found her. I went to Kwara and Oyo states to meet some seers and they told me she was still alive. This disclosure gave me a bit of hope and even with two years gone by over the incident, I haven’t stopped searching for her.’’

