A horrifying clip has shown how a speeding train knocked down a 17-year-old boy who was shooting TikTok reels in Kazipet, India

The scary video which has ballooned online shows how the boy walked so close to the speeding locomotive almost absentmindedly

Netizens are furious with many of them lashing at the risk taker named Ch Akshay Raj because of his desperation to trend online at the expense of his life

An Indian boy, 17, almost lost his life while shooting a dangerous TikTok and Instagram clip near Kazipet, India.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy named Ch Akshay Raj was warned to steer clear of the track by two of his friends who were with him but he failed to heed the warning.

Ch Akshay Raj walking very close to the rail track near Kazipet while the speeding train approached. Photo credit: @KP_Aashish.

Source: Twitter

Ch Akshay Raj was warned to steer clear of rail tracks by Kazipet Government Railway Police

The incident has horrified social media users who have condemned the young boy for taking too much risk so as to trend online.

Kazipet Government Railway Police responsible for monitoring the place said Akshay was hit by the engine of the train.

“He was walking along the track closely when the train was coming. And he was hit by the engine of the train. Though he was warned to move away from the train by his friends, and other gangmen, he did not heed to their warnings."

Akshay rushed to MGM government hospital for treatment

Akshay was later rushed to MGM government hospital for treatment. He reportedly sustained fractures but is said to be out of danger. His relatives later moved him to a private clinic.

The scary video capturing the moment was later shared on Twitter by @KP_Aashish and it has been viewed 1.9 million times.

You can watch the video here.

Social media reactions to video of Indian boy hit by train

@SamCj17402681 said:

"What is wrong with this generation, people act like they got 7 lives."

@sanlove07 said:

"Requesting you to enforce blanket ban on any shooting in tracks and punish all those who shoot in tracks available in SM. This will save many lives please."

