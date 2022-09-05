Governor Babatunde Sanwo Olu is currently suffering a decline in physical planning and urban development ministry

A series of buildings have collapsed within the past few months which has claimed over 80 lives

Parts of the state like Lekki, Ikoyi, Yaba, Ebutte-Metta and Bariga have all suffered tragic losses through collapsed buildings

The Lagos state government is currently going through a torrid time after witnessing a series of tragic losses due to the incessant rate of collapsed buildings in the state.

Earlier on Monday, September 5, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development, Idris Salako tendered his resignation from his position.

The 21-storey building that collapsed in Ikoyi claimed at least 50 lives, while others sustained fatal injuries. Photo: UGC

Salako's resignation is coming after several criticisms had been unleashed on his ministry for failing to perform its duties as required of them.

Governor Babajide on the other hand accepted Salako's resignation, stating that a serious reform will commence in the ministry with immediate effect.

However, in this piece, we will be looking at some of the high-profile incidents of collapsed buildings in Lagos state under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu.

1. Lekki 7-storey building collapse

On Sunday, September 4 residents of Oniru area of Lekki metropolis in Lagos state were thrown into panic after an uncompleted seven-storey building collapsed.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), six persons were trapped and four others were announced dead.

2. Bariga 2-storey building collapse

On Sunday, August, 21, Legit.ng reported that a two-storey building collapsed in Bariga, a densely populated area in Lagos state.

Two persons were confirmed dead and three others seriously injured following the collapse of a bungalow building.

A water tanker was reported to have fallen off from a two-story building and rammed into the bungalow.

3. Ebute-Meta 3-storey building collapse

Similarly, On Monday, May 2 a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebutte-Meta area of Lagos state.

Legit.ng reported that 10 persons were feared dead after their bodies were recovered from the ruins by first responders.

In a Facebook post, the service also disclosed that not less than 24 persons were rescued alive with various injuries.

4. Yaba 3-storey building collapse

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a building under construction collapsed in Onike area of Yaba.

According to an eyewitness, a part of the building collapsed in 2021, but work did not stop.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit was called to the scene of the building collapse for rescue operations.

5. Ikoyi 21-storey building collapse

This is no doubt the mother of all tragedies as the whole of Lagos and the entire federation were thrown into despair when a 21-storey building still under construction in the Ikoyi area of Lagos state collapsed.

The tragic incident recorded over 50 deaths, with scores of other victims hospitalized during the rescue operation.

