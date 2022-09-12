The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has averted what could have been turned out to be another huge disaster in Lagos state

The agency rescued nine persons from a sinking building in the Maryland area of Lagos on Monday, September 12

Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA's Lagos coordinator, said the landlord of the building had used a ladder to escape and failed to contact the agency for help

“NEMA received a distressed alert on a sinking storey building where nine people are said to be trapped. The building is located at 47 Akinwunmi street, Akinwunmi North, Estate Mende, Maryland, Ikeja.

“All nine trapped ladies have been successfully rescued,” Farinloye was quoted as saying.

The NEMA official quoted one of the rescued persons identified as Ms Blessing to have said the affected are mostly ladies.

Lagos sinking building: How landlord escaped

Farinloye explained that “the landlord of the building had used a ladder to escape but NEMA questioned him for failure to contact emergency responders instead of one of the trapped victim’s office contacting the agency”.

“The landlord just returned to the scene and he has been handed over to the Police for leaving the vulnerable ladies. About 35 buildings on Akinwumi Estate, 31 buildings on Arowojobe Estate, and Ebun Otti Estate are seriously impacted," the NEMA official said.

Legit.ng gathers that other agencies who were on the ground include the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA); the State Fire Service, and Police Disaster Management Unit.

The early morning rainfall, which lasted about four hours, caused floods in many Lagos communities.

