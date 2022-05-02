The management of Lagos State Fire Service on Monday, May 2, released an update on the collapsed Ebute Meta building.

According to the service, it has achieved Ground Zero including some headway in its rescue operations.

So far, the service said it has rescued 24 persons alive with varying degrees of injury and all in stable condition, including two other persons who are responding to treatment.

In a statement released on Facebook, the service's director, Adeseye Margaret, added that 10 persons (six males, four females) who were recovered are suspected dead.

The service ended by saying that all the first and major responders are still collaborating to mop up the incident scene.

Source: Legit.ng