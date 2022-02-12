Breaking: Another building under construction collapses in Lagos

A three-storey building still under construction on Akanbi Crescent in the Yaba area of Lagos State has collapsed. There are possible casualties stuck in the building.

The building collapsed into another building beside it. According to an eyewitness, a part of the building had collapsed late last year, but the construction did not stop.

A resident of number 29, Lawani Street, a street off the scene of the incident told our correspondent that her car was affected last year, when a section of the building collapsed, however, construction continued despite the police being called in.

Our correspondent also gathered that the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Response Unit was called to the scene but had yet to arrive.

