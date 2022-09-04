No fewer than six persons are reportedly trapped in the rubble of a seven-storey building that collapsed in Lagos.

Emergency responders had been deployed to commence rescue operations at the scene of the incident which happened close to the Sand field bus stop, in the Lekki area of the state, New Telegraph reports.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, September 4, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said:

“Seven-storey building collapsed at Sand field bus stop, Lekki. Six people are said to be trapped and responders on ground.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said it was discovered that the seven-storey building was under construction when it caved in, Vanguard reports.

According to him, no injury was sustained. He also made mention of six people reportedly trapped under the rubble, saying rescue mission was ongoing.

Oke-Osanyintolu stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“The agency’s heavy duty equipment excavator will be required for the rescue of the trapped victims. We have activated Lagos State Response plan. The operation is ongoing. More updates to follow.”

Source: Legit.ng