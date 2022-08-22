Residents of Bariga in Lagos state have been thrown into mourning following a gruesome incident

Two persons were confirmed dead and three others seriously injured following the collapse of a bungalow building

A water tanker was reported to have fallen off from a two-story building and rammed into the bungalow

Lagos, Bariga - The national emergency management agency (NEMA) has announced the death of two children following the collapse of a building at Adeleye Street, Ladi Lak, Bariga, Lagos State.

PM News reported that the incident occurred late at night on Sunday, August 21 leaving the entire residents of the area in panic.

NEMA's southwest spokesperson, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye stated that the incident occurred on Sunday night, August 21. Photo: National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Nigeria

NEMA confirms incident

NEMA's southwest zonal coordinator, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the incident on Monday in Lagos.

As reported by Channels TV online, Farinloye stated that aside from the death of two children that were recorded, three adult males also sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

He recounted that the incident was caused by a water tanker that fell off a two-story building and landed on a bungalow building in the next building which resulted in the fetal accident.

