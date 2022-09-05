Amid the incessant rate of collapsed buildings in Lagos state, Dr. Idris Salako, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development has resigned from his position, PM News reported.

This comes after months of agitation and backlash from concerned Nigerians seeking his removal following a series of collapsed building incidents in the state.

The embattled Idris Salako is reported to have been indicted by a panel set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu to investigate the 21-storey building collapse in Ikoyi. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathered that under Salako’s supervision as commissioner, the state witnessed the collapse of a 21-story building in Ikoyi in 2021 which led to the death of over 45 persons and others sustaining fatal injuries.

According to TheCable, another recent incident occurred in Lekki where a 7-story building also collapsed leaving four people dead and six others trapped.

Similarly, a three-story building collapsed somewhere in Ebute with eight people losing their lives in the tragic incident.

Amid all these incidents, reports have that Salako was indicted by a committee set up by the state government to investigate and make inquiries about the infamous 21-story building that collapsed in Ikoyi.

Sanwo Olu accepts Salako's resignation vows to reform ministry

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government has accepted Salako’s resignation from his position as a commissioner.

This was made known by the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Omotoso in a statement issued on Monday, September 5 disclosed that Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu accepted the resignation stating that it is the introductory part of the new reforms about to take place in the ministry.

The statement reads:

“Governor Sanwo-Olu thanks the Commissioner for his services to the State and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

“The Governor warns all players in the sector to respect the law or face the consequences of any indiscretion, no matter who the perpetrators are.”

Source: Legit.ng