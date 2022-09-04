Not fewer than 32 travellers have been abducted by gunmen in the Ose local government area of Ondo state

The travellers were reported returning from a burial ceremony in Edo state on Saturday, September 3, when the incident happened

The police command in Ondo state, however, said one of the victims has been rescued and is now giving useful information in a bid to rescue others

Ose LGA, Ondo state - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted 32 travellers around Ifon in the Ose local government area of Ondo state.

The victims were said to be returning from a burial ceremony in Edo state on Saturday, September 3, when the incident happened, Channels TV reported.

Gunmen have abducted 32 travellers around Ifon in the Ose local government area of Ondo state. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

It is not yet established whether the kidnappers have reached out to the families of the victims for payment of ransom to secure their release.

The police spokesman in Ondo state, SP Funmilayo Odunlami, has reportedly confirmed the abduction.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Odunlami however disclosed that one of the victims has been rescued and is now giving the police useful information regarding the incident, in a bid to rescue other victims.

Expose kidnappers, criminals and get this reward, Governor Akeredolu makes promise to citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Ondo state government promised an incentive of N50,000 to indigenes who assist security agencies in arresting criminals, especially kidnappers.

This was agreed upon on Tuesday, August 16, during the weekly State Executive Council meeting, held in Akure.

Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the commissioner for information and orientation, after the meeting, told journalists that the resolution is aimed at encouraging the participation of citizens with useful and timely information about criminal activities across the state.

Fayose escapes abduction, makes serious statement on 2023

In another related development, the younger brother of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, was almost kidnapped by some gunmen on Monday, August 29.

Fayose, who reported the terrifying incident on his Facebook page, disclosed that it happened around the Gbogan area of Oyo while coming to Lagos state.

The former governor's sibling said although no life was lost, some other persons were abducted. He disclosed that his vehicle was damaged.

Source: Legit.ng