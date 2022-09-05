Earlier, the Federal Government revealed it will impose a five percent excise duty on telecommunications services in the country

This was followed by backlashes from the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

In a recent development confirmed by the minister, the federal government has decided to suspend the proposed telecommunications tax

On Monday, September 5, the Federal Government announced the suspension of the proposed excise duty on telecommunication services.

The suspension was announced by the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday during the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Committee on Excise Duty for the Digital Economy Sector in Abuja.

The federal government has suspended the proposed telecommunications tax. Photo credit: Professor Isa Ali Pantami

Isa Pantami confirms the development

According to the minister, the telecommunications sector is already overburdened by excessive and multiple taxation, The Punch reported.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government through the Budget Office of the Federation had earlier revealed that it would begin the implementation of its proposed excise duties on telecommunication services and beverages in 2023.

However, Pantami has maintained that he is against the implementation of this tax, which would increase the cost of telecommunication services for Nigerians.

Details shortly…

