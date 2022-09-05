No fewer than 5 states would experience the scarcity of the premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly referred to as petrol, as the independent petroleum marketers association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Abuja branch commenced a 3-day warning strike.

IPMAN Chairman Yahaya Alhassan, who made the announcement on Monday, September 5, took journalists around the parked trucks at the depot in Maje, Suleja in Niger state, The Nation reported.

Almost all the trucks are loaded with petrol, but the marketers have decided to withdraw their services until the federal government pays them some outstanding bringing claims of N50.5 billion.

He threatened that if the Nigerian midstream and downstream petroleum regulatory authority (NMDPRA) did not remit the money, they would continue with the stoppage of the supply indefinitely.

States where fuel would be scarce

The affected states where the depot would not be supplying included:

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Kaduna Nasarawa Kogi Niger

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng