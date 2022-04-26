The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has added another 190 mobile phones to the list of approved phones in Nigeria bringing the number to 1,843

Prior to the recent approvals, the total number of phones approved in the country stood at 1,653 as of April 2021

The NCC asked Nigerians to be on the lookout for substandard phones and report them to the commission

Nigeria’s telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has authorised 1,643 mobile phones for use in Nigeria, according to a story by Nairametrics.

The different brands and models have been tested and found authentic and have met the set requirements of the NCC and can be sold in Nigeria.

The NCC approves over 1,000 phones for use in Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

The number of authorised phones by the NCC stands at 1,653 as of April last year.

Chinese mobile phone makers dominate the market

The last data of type-approved by the NCC, according to Nairametrics, reveal that Chinese mobile phone makers lead the market in Nigeria in terms of authorised devices.

The ubiquitous Tecno phones are leading the pack with over 200 models of its approved devices across models. This is followed by network gear-making companies, Huawei and ZTE.

Nigeria continues to lead in the African mobile phone market with over 197 million phone users as of February 2022 data. The country remains a destination of choice for many mobile phone makers in the world.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said in a recent chat that Nigerians should not patronise any phone that does not have the NCC’s approval.

Nigerians should partner government agencies

The NCC boss frowned at the increase of counterfeit phones in Nigeria. He said the menace of substandard phones has taken a different dimension and requires a lot education and needs consumer collaboration with other government bodies to succeed.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that Professor Umar Banbatta, the executive vice chairman of the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC), has said that 45 million Nigerians are now on high speed internet access throughout the nation.

Banbatta disclosed this at the Kano Heroes’ Award ceremony at the weekend, where he was honoured with the science and technology development award, Vanguard reports.

With eight months left to achieve the 30% broadband target set by the National Broadband Plan in 2012, he noted that the commission has been busy implementing the 8 Point Agenda of his administration among which is achieving the 30% broadband target by the end of 2018.

