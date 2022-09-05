Three more bodies, including an elderly man’s corpse, have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building which occurred in Lagos on Sunday.

The latest recovery increased the death toll to five, while two more persons are still believed to be trapped in the 7-storey building which caved in the early hours of Sunday on Oba Idowu Oniru Street, Victoria Island.

Three more bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building which occurred in Lagos.

Source: Twitter

Two bodies had earlier been recovered on Sunday by emergency responders.

Despite pulling down the building to ground zero, more people are still said to be trapped. Those trapped were said to be sleeping in the building prior to the collapse.

Earlier on Monday, the Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed that one more body have been recovered.

“An elderly man has just been recovered under the rubble as recovery efforts continue,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in an update Monday noon said the death toll had increased to four.

He said, “The agency alongside other first responders has been working for over 24 hours on the site of the 7-storey building which collapsed yesterday (Sunday). Another two bodies have been extricated from the rubble bringing the fatalities to four. The painstaking process is ongoing. Further updates to follow.”

At 12.30pm, Farinloye gave another update, saying “One body recovered again making it five bodies recovered so far.”

Source: Legit.ng